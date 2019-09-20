Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash near gas station in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a critical crash in Binghampton.
Investigators said the crash happened on Summer Avenue and Hollywood.
A truck and motorcycle were involved in the crash.
Police said the man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The driver of the truck stayed on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
