Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators said a motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in North Memphis.
Police were called to the westbound lanes of I-40 and Chelsea around 6:30 Tuesday evening.
First responders transported a man to the hospital in critical condition.
Officials have not identified the man hurt at this time.
