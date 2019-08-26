Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into minivan on Memphis road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Berclair.
Officers responded to the scene on N. Graham and Summer Ave. around 3:00 Monday afternoon.
The crash involved a motorcyclist and a minivan.
Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
It's unclear what caused the crash at this time.
