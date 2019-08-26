  • Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into minivan on Memphis road

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Berclair.

    Officers responded to the scene on N. Graham and Summer Ave. around 3:00 Monday afternoon.

    The crash involved a motorcyclist and a minivan.

    Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    It's unclear what caused the crash at this time.

     

     

