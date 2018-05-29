Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit and run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a critical hit and run on I-40, Monday evening.
Investigators told FOX13 police responded to the accident at westbound I-40 near Watkins.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
If you have any information concerning this hit and run, please contact MPD.
At 8:01 p.m. MPD responded to a hit and run accident at westbound I-40 near Watkins involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 29, 2018
