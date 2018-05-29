  • Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit and run

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a critical hit and run on I-40, Monday evening.

    Trending stories:

    Investigators told FOX13 police responded to the accident at westbound I-40 near Watkins.

    The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    If you have any information concerning this hit and run, please contact MPD. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit and run

  • Headline Goes Here

    Internal investigation forthcoming after state police investigate deadly…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting on I-40

  • Headline Goes Here

    One dead following multiple tractor-trailer crash on I-40