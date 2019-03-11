Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Millington, police say

Millington, TN - A motorcycle driver is fighting for their life after a crash in Millington Sunday night.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash at Snoal Cove and Brunsick Road.
The rider was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
According to the Sheriff's office, Brunswick Road is closed while deputies work to determine the cause of the crash. Please consider an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
