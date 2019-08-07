  • Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash on I-40 in North Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are on the scene of a critical crash in North Memphis involving a motorcycle.

    Police were called to I-40 westbound near the N. Watkins exit. 

    >>ALTERNATE ROUTES

    Investigators say this was a one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

    The male motorcyclist was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    I-40 is down to one lane of traffic at this time.

    Officials have not identified the motorcyclist.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories