Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash on I-40 in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are on the scene of a critical crash in North Memphis involving a motorcycle.
Police were called to I-40 westbound near the N. Watkins exit.
Investigators say this was a one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
The male motorcyclist was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
I-40 is down to one lane of traffic at this time.
Officials have not identified the motorcyclist.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
