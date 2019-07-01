Motorcyclist injured after SUV involved crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is clinging to life following a motorcycle accident on Sunday.
Memphis police responded to an accident at the intersection of Jones Rd. and Austin Peay.
Authorities said an individual occupying a motorcycle was struck by an SUV.
Memphis Fire transported one person to Regional One in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
