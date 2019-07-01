  • Motorcyclist injured after SUV involved crash, police say

    By: Destini Johnson

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is clinging to life following a motorcycle accident on Sunday.

    Memphis police responded to an accident at the intersection of Jones Rd. and Austin Peay.

    Authorities said an individual occupying a motorcycle was struck by an SUV.

    Memphis Fire transported one person to Regional One in critical condition.

