Motorcyclist killed in crash, identified by police

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tuesday night.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright's new defense team confident, already preparing for murder trial
- Grizzlies' Marc Gasol helps rescue woman in Mediterranean Sea
- Anonymous Memphis man donates hundreds to carjacked teen set to begin nursing school
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
According to police, the crash happened at Yale and Hanna. MPD identified the driver as Floyd Reed,
On 7/17 at approx 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a crash at Yale & Hanna involving a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle Floyd Reed did not survive his injuries.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 18, 2018
Driver #1 was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way and a Juvenile Summons.
Details surrounding what happened are limited, however, the driver of the other vehicle has issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way and given a juvenile summons.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}