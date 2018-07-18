  • Motorcyclist killed in crash, identified by police

    A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tuesday night. 

    According to police, the crash happened at Yale and Hanna. MPD identified the driver as Floyd Reed, 

    Details surrounding what happened are limited, however, the driver of the other vehicle has issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way and given a juvenile summons. 

