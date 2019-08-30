Motorcyclist killed in crash, victim identified by police

One person was killed in a late-night crash, according to police.
The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night near Chelsea and Springdale.
The motorcyclist and another vehicle collided.
The victim was identified as Lorenzo Horne, 29.
On 8/29 at 11:19 p.m. officers responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a car at Chelsea and Springdale. The motorcyclist and his passenger were xported critical and the driver of veh #1 was non-critical. Motorcyclist Lorenzo Horne 29, did not survive his injuries.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 30, 2019
