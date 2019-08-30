  • Motorcyclist killed in crash, victim identified by police

    Updated:

    One person was killed in a late-night crash, according to police. 

    The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night near Chelsea and Springdale.

    The motorcyclist and another vehicle collided. 

    The victim was identified as Lorenzo Horne, 29. 

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories