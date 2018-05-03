One person is dead after a motorcyclist was involved in a crash.
PHOTOS: Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash
The accident happened around 11:30 on Wednesday night on Brooks Road near the One Place intersection.
While FOX13 was on the scene, there was a tractor-trailer parked, but it did not have any damage to the cab. It is unclear if it was involved.
Police were also taking the license plate number of another vehicle. We do not know if charges will be filed.
Watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis for the latest on this investigation.
