  • Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash

    Updated:

    One person is dead after a motorcyclist was involved in a crash. 

    PHOTOS: Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash

    The accident happened around 11:30 on Wednesday night on Brooks Road near the One Place intersection. 

    While FOX13 was on the scene, there was a tractor-trailer parked, but it did not have any damage to the cab. It is unclear if it was involved. 

    Trending stories:

    Police were also taking the license plate number of another vehicle. We do not know if charges will be filed. 

    Watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis for the latest on this investigation. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash