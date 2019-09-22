  • Motorcyclist killed, woman arrested following I-55 crash, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead and another is in jail after a crash on a Memphis interstate. 

    According to police, Tia Christian was charged with Vehicular Homicide and Reckless Driving. 

    The crash happened on Interstate-55 at South Third Street. 

    Police said Christian was driving and hit the back wheel of a motorcycle that was attempting to exit the interstate. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories