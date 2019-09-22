Motorcyclist killed, woman arrested following I-55 crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead and another is in jail after a crash on a Memphis interstate.
According to police, Tia Christian was charged with Vehicular Homicide and Reckless Driving.
The crash happened on Interstate-55 at South Third Street.
Police said Christian was driving and hit the back wheel of a motorcycle that was attempting to exit the interstate.
Saturday, @ approx. 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a Fatal Crash involving a motorcycle on I-55 @ S. Third Street (exit ramp) where a vehicle struck the rear of a motorcycle that was attempting to exit the interstate. The driver of the vehicle,Tia Christian (51), was arrested.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 22, 2019
