Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: Police say the motorcyclist is in stable condition.
First responders are on the scene of a critical motorcycle crash in Raleigh.
Police told FOX13 the crash happened in the 3600 block of Merritt Street.
The motorcyclist was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The details on what led to the crash or who was involved are still unclear at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
