Motorist in critical condition after colliding with train near University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are looking for more information after a train crashed into a vehicle.
Officers were called to the scene around 6:10 Wednesday evening.
The crash happened on S. Goodlett and Southern.
A motorist was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 News for updates on the investigation.
