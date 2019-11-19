Mounds of trash found dumped in a remote section of Shelby Farms Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Trespassers left behind mounds of trash and even a hypodermic needle after camping illegally in a remote section of Shelby Farms Park.
Now park staff is left to clean up the mess.
Pictures shared on Facebook by a visitor showed the amount of trash let behind by trespassers.
"I have seen some of the pictures and it is a disturbing situation to look at. Any situation like that is sad to see," said Angie Whitfiled, Communications Manager for Shelby Farms Park.
Whitfiled said she doesn't know how many people were involved or why they decided to pitch a tent, but that the trash left behind will take about a week to clean up.
"Our rangers are working hard every day and as they do every day to keep the park clean and safe for our visitors," said Whitfiled.
Whitfiled also said there was no intention to press charges.
Neither park staff nor law enforcement could say if those involved were homeless and it's still unknown how long their camp was set up for.
While this section is considered remote it is now on the radar of park rangers responsible for patrolling 45-hundred acres.
