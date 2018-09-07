0 Movie executive from Memphis breaks down her new Netflix film

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis sister team is landing hit movies instead of FedEx jets like their dad.

The new film called Sierra Burgess is a Loser will premiere on Netflix Friday.

Fifty-one million people subscribe to Netflix, and thousands more who watch borrow the password of a friend.

And tomorrow they will watch a movie produced by Memphis-native Rachel Smith.

Sierra Burgess is a Loser is a coming of age romantic comedy, ROMCOM showing on Netflix, the place many millennials get their movies.

“I think they've found a real audience with the younger crowd who isn't necessarily going out to the movie to see these rom com. But they will watch them at home,” Smith said.

Smith is the executive producer of the film. Her sister Molly's company, Black Label Media, gave the green light.

Smith said working with her sister is exciting and also brings a little nervousness because she doesn't want to disappoint her.

“Oh, completely totally she is my mentor,” Smith said.

Molly founded Black Label Media with two partners.

“I’ve been watching her do this for years and I’ve been working alongside her on a different capacity doing more development,” said Smith. “We were running point day to day on production, casting, all of that – completely collaborative process in every detail, we talked everything out."

Their father, Frederick Smith, is the founder and chairman of FedEx.

Molly Smith has produced movies like academy award winning La La Land, Demolition, and Something Borrowed.

Now Rachel Smith is creating her own mark. The movie features rising star actress Shannon Purser, and teen heart throb Noah Centineo.

The story line has a really smart girl, who is bullied by a really pretty girl. The smart girl Sierra is texting a hunky football star who thinks he's texting a pretty cheerleader.

Sierra's best friend warns her against the action, which is known as "catfishing." She keeps it up until a big pivot in the movie.

Their little brother Cannon, former University of Memphis standout, helped film football scenes.

“Well, my teenage nieces, to give a shout out to them are a large part of why I wanted to do this movie,” Smith said. “I think being a teenager right now it’s harder because everybody looking at Instagram at this perfect image that needs to be put out there.”

At the end of the movie, Smith wants every girl and woman to get this one point.

“So, the message to me is to not judge a book by its cover and on every level, get to know somebody. Also, to be comfortable with who you are and know that it’s ok to be who you are and not be perfect,” Smith said. “I think there’s so many women it’s not just teen girls – girls of all ages will find something they can relate to.”

