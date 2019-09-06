0 Movie theater, spa, restaurants and more coming to Lakeland

LAKELAND, Tenn. - The biggest commercial development in our area is in a place where some residents said there's not much to do right now.

But that will soon change.

For two years, crews have been working to build the Lake District. While it may just look like a pile of dirt, construction is moving along. They've been working on a lot of the underground work.

Lakeland, Tennessee. It's a city that most people just pass through, but something exciting is about to happen in the area.

Local Andrew Ackerman said, "There's nothing to do here. You've got Waffle House and running the back roads at 3 am."

Ackerman said he remembers what Lakeland used to be. He's been here long enough to know what this big construction once was.

"The mall that used to be back in the heyday was great. Then everybody just kind of moved away."

He told FOX13 he wants those people to come back to Lakeland. City Commissioner Wesley Wright hopes the Lake District development does that.

"People will come from all over to see. They'll say, ‘Hey! What's that place about?'" Wright said.

Phase 1 is set to open next year. It'll feature a movie theater, restaurants, a spa, and a Starbucks.

Wright explained, "Right now, they're just doing a lot of the underground work which I know a lot of people think, oh it's boring it looks like more dirt been moved around. Shortly after this, you'll see slabs going down and going vertical."

More people in the Mid-South are ready to call Lakeland their home.

"The demand is really high right now for people wanting to move into the Lake District," Wright said.

The entire project is going to be done in four phases. This is Phase 1, it's expected to be complete sometime before Christmas 2020.

