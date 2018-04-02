0 Moving Memphis forward in the next 50 years after MLK50

How does Memphis progress over the next 50 years? Former Attorney General, Eric Holder, was once the nation’s top law enforcement officer. He stood in Memphis Monday calling for more criminal justice equality for blacks, women and students adding there’s been progress calling the U.S. today a “new country.”

Reverend Jesse Jackson listened to Holder’s speech. FOX13 spoke to him right before and he said, “We've made some measures of progress, but with Memphis and the Delta zone poverty is expanding, violence is increasing.”

Monday’s symposium at the Peabody was made up of four panels discussing criminal justice, poverty, 21st century activism and voting rights. Holder called voting rights the most important civil rights issue of the time.

Reverend Jackson agreed. He said 4 million blacks in the south are not registered to vote and another 2.5 million registered did not vote last cycle. Holder said the unpunished actions of a few officers hurts the relationship for all with the public.

FOX13 asked Jackson what he hopes Holder would say about that. He responded by saying, “Police must stop executing black men, that must stop” Jackson said.

Now, less than 48 hours away from the 50th anniversary, we asked Jackson what he thinks he’ll feel on the 4th of April.

“Well, it's the pain of losing him so quickly, he will always be 39. It hurts me to think a man with so much love was killed with so much hate,” Jackson said.

Reverend Jackson said to not forget that MLK died an unpopular man, saying 50% of the blacks and 75% of whites did not accept him when he was killed.

