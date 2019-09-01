  • MPD: 1 in critical, 1 arrested after car crash in Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was left critically injured after an overnight accident on Sunday.

    Memphis police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S. Third and E. Mclemore.

    A passenger from the first vehicle was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    According to authorities, neither driver had a valid license,

    Police arrested Rosiland McNeal per the Ricky Otts Law which requires police to arrest drivers in serious accidents that do not have a valid driver's license or proof of insurance.

    The second driver was issued a citation.

