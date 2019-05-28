MPD: 1 person in ‘extremely critical condition' after crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a motorcycle and vehicle crash on a major Memphis interstate.
Police said the crash happened on I-240 at Millbranch going east around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
According to MPD, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to Regional One in “extremely critical condition.” That person has not yet been identified.
TDOT officials said one lane eastbound on I-240 was closed as crews work to clear the scene.
No other information has been provided at this time.
Officers are on the scene of a motorcycle crash on e/b I-240 at Millbranch. The motorcyclist is being xported to ROH in extremely critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 28, 2019
