  • MPD: 1 person in ‘extremely critical condition' after crash on I-240

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a motorcycle and vehicle crash on a major Memphis interstate.

    Police said the crash happened on I-240 at Millbranch going east around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

    According to MPD, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to Regional One in “extremely critical condition.” That person has not yet been identified.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    TDOT officials said one lane eastbound on I-240 was closed as crews work to clear the scene.

    No other information has been provided at this time.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories