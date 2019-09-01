  • MPD: 2 dead after shooting in South Memphis, suspect on the run

    By: Destini Johnson

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men are dead after a shooting Sunday morning in South Memphis.

    Memphis police originally responded to an aggravated assault call at the 1300 block of Elvis Presley.

    According to MPD, upon arrival two men were found shot inside a Jeep.

    Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive their injuries.

    A third victim was also found suffering from injuries caused by broken glass.

    At this time, MPD has no suspect information available.

    This investigation is ongoing. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. 

