0 MPD: 2 men accused of trying to steal cars from auction lot possibly connected to other crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are investigating two men were accused of attempting to steal dozens of cars near the airport.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at ADESA Auto Auction near Getwell Road and East Holmes Road.

A witness told investigators that several people were driving vehicles on the lot attempting to get away.

MPD told FOX13 the two suspects rammed a gate outside an auto auction lot, but police quickly blocked the entrance and trapped the suspects inside.

Investigators believe the suspects could be connected to other car thefts in the area.

Police have not identified the suspects at this time, but they were arrested by MPD officers.

No injuries have been reported, and officers did recover a stolen vehicle used by the suspects in the attempted car thefts.

On July 23, Dealer's Auto Auction on Democrat Road near the airport was hit hard by thieves. FOX13 found out at least 20 cars were stolen from that lot.

Investigators said the same business was hit again less than a week later when thieves knocked a fence down, jumped in cars and drove down a hill after getting stuck.

According to police, Auto Auction on Getwell was hot last month as well.

A law enforcement source told FOX13 a lot of these incident appear to be organized crimes, and they believe there are several other suspects who have not yet been caught.

