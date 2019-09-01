  • MPD: 2 teens dead, 1 injured after being shot inside jeep, suspects on run

    By: Destini Johnson

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two teens are dead after a shooting Sunday morning in South Memphis.

    Memphis police originally responded to an aggravated assault call in the 1300 block of Elvis Presley around 1:00 a.m. According to MPD, two men, 19 and 21 years old, were found shot inside a Jeep.

    Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive their injuries.

    A third victim was also found suffering from injuries caused by broken glass.

    At this time, MPD has no suspect information available other than they fled the scene on foot after the shooting. 

    This investigation is ongoing. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. 

