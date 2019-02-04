0 MPD: 3 behind bars after stealing more than $1000 in items from Whitehaven Walgreens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two women and a man are behind bars after stealing more than $1,017.82 from a Whitehaven Walgreens.

A police officer was doing a walk through at the Walgreens in the 4100 block of Elvis Presley Blvd Sunday morning.

Investigators say a woman carrying a grey and pink bag pushed an officer and ran out the business with multiple stolen items. That woman was eventually identified as Latara Wilson.

Wilson began throwing stolen items from her bag at the officer during a foot pursuit. Wilson then dropped the bag containing the additional stolen items and a phone.

Each of the stolen items was recovered in the Walgreens parking lot and returned to the business.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The officer then chased Wilson on foot, eastbound on Raines to AutoZone. That's when Wilson got into the backseat of a dark blue 2016 Chrysler 200. Kayunna Otis was identified as the driver.

When the vehicle drove off, it stopped and a man jumped in the backseat. That man was later identified as Tracy Woodall.

That vehicle was last seen going northbound on Barton.

Surveillance video also showed that Woodall stole from that Walgreens right after the foot pursuit.

Here's a list of the items taken from the Walgreens --

Prevagan (6)

Men's 3 month Rogaine (3)

Men's 1 month Rogaine (3)

Super Beta Prostate (2)

Nugenix PM (1)

Women's 3 month Roagine (2)

Women's 4 month Roagine (1)

Women's 1 month Rogaine (2)

The stolen items totaled $1,017.82. Otis, Woodall, and Wilson were later arrested.

Woodall was charged with felony shoplifting and taken to the homicide bureau on a warrant.

Wilson and Otis were taken to the Raines station and charged with felony shoplifting.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.