MPD: 4 children hit by truck outside Memphis elementary school after driver had medical emergency

  4 children hit by truck outside Memphis elementary school after driver had medical emergency

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four children were rushed to the hospital after being hit by a truck.

    The accident happened in front of 1940 Frayser Blvd. That address is listed for Cornerstone Prep – Denver Campus, which is in the old Denver Elementary School building.

    Police said four children were hit by a blue truck. Three of them were taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

    According to MPD, the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition as well.

    Investigators stated the driver had a medical episode that led to the crash, according to preliminary information.

    The male driver – who has not been identified – hit another car, which slowed him down before hitting the children, according to MPD.

    Police said the victims were between 8 and 11-years-old, and all four children are expected to survive. 

