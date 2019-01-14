MPD and MFD workers strive to increase employee benefits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Members of the Memphis Police Department and Memphis Fire Department gathered 140,000 signatures to support a vote for a .5% sales tax.
It would go toward employee benefits, which were cut in 2014.
“They're sending a strong message to this administration that they want a good fire and they want a good police department,” said Memphis Fire Association President Tommy Malone.
They want the remaining money to go toward preschools and road repair.
“All this impact the crime and safety of our citizens,” said Memphis Police Association President Mike Williams said.
They estimate $52 million would be raised through the tax.
Right now, the Memphis sales tax is 9.75%. This would increase it to 10.25%.
Malone said the issue is not about recruiting new employees but retaining experienced ones because of the benefit cut.
“Because once you come work three, four years in this city as a fire or police officer, you can go anywhere else in the country to get a job,” Malone said. “You’ve got more experience than anywhere else in the county.”
They took the ballots to city hall and hope to hold a special election for the issue.
