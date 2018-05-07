  • MPD: Argument leads to man firing shots near car with 4 children inside

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating after someone fired multiple rounds at a car with children inside. 

    Police were called to the 3400 block of Frayser Road because the victims said they started arguing with a woman in the gas station. 

    Trending stories:

    The victim told police a man then ran from across the street and fired two shots in the air and two shots in the direction of the victim's vehicle, police said. 

    Witnesses were able to give a vague description of the suspect, saying only that he was wearing a multi-colored shirt. 

    If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    MPD: Argument leads to man firing shots near car with 4 children inside

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman killed after getting out of car during argument on Hwy-385

  • Headline Goes Here

    Reports of armed man with vest walking down Poplar

  • Headline Goes Here

    MPD: Memphis dad hides 150 ecstasy pills in 6-year-old's pants, plan…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Two people shot on Chelsea Avenue