MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two arrests have been made after a robbery victim was shot and killed in Whitehaven.
Police said two victims were driving near the 4300 block of Graceland Dr. on February 25.
ORIGINAL STORY: Robbery victim shot, killed in Whitehaven, police say
When the driver stopped the car to drop his friend off, investigators say Dontavious Whitfield pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victims to rob them.
MPD said Whitfield took the victims' cell phone.
When the victims drove off, officers said Courdarrius Perkins walked to the victims' car and fired shots in the vehicle - hitting one of the victim's.
One victim was taken to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
Both Perkins and Whitfield have been arrested and charged.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 killed, 2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 385
- Accused I-240 shooter found with loaded gun on UofM campus, police say
- Winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in South Carolina
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}