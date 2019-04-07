MPD: Body found in pond in Uptown neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn - An unidentified male has been discovered on Sunday in Uptown Memphis.
At approximately 2:20 pm, Memphis police responded to a call at a retention pond near Saffarans Avenue and North Front Street.
According to police, a white male was recovered with no apparent signs of foul play.
Police say the cause of death is unknown at this point pending an autopsy report.
No additional information is available at this time.
