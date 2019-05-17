MPD car involved in crash at major Memphis intersection

A Memphis police car was involved in a crash.
A FOX13 crew was traveling in downtown Memphis when they drove up on the crash.
The accident happened at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Danny Thomas Boulevard.
FOX13 saw one person put in the back of an ambulance.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Here’s a closer look at the MPD car involved in accident at corner of Danny Thomas and Poplar. Car with trunk up is MPD squad car. pic.twitter.com/y0Jte5IGaB— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) May 17, 2019
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 person hospitalized, car catches fire after multi-vehicle wreck on Memphis overpass
- Memphis woman angry about being woken up breaks broom over grandmother's head, police say
- Tennessee family, 'spiritual advisor' developed connection with Donnie Johnson before his execution
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}