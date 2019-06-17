0 MPD: Charges dropped for man accused of disorderly conduct in Frayser, 2 others still charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two suspects arrested during the protests in Frayser are speaking out. The men explain what happened that night in Frayser, today on FOX13 News at 5.

Three people were arrested after being involved in the chaos that followed the deadly shooting of Brandon Webber in Frayser.

Eddie Richardson, 55, and Joshua Taylor, 19, have been officially charged, but the third suspect had his charges dropped.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3 men accused of disorderly conduct, rioting after Brandon Webber shot to death by U.S. Marshals

Police said Richardson was among the crowd that refused to disperse during the chaos in Frayser.

MPD told FOX13 individuals threw beer bottles, 2-liter soda bottles, large batteries, and rocks at officers during the chaos. Multiple officers were injured on the scene.

Officers gave several verbal commands to move while they approached the crowd.

Investigators said Taylor refused to move after he was given several commands.

Taylor laid on the ground and said, “Y’all are going to have to lock me up today!”

MPD immediately detained Taylor.

RELATED STORIES

Officers on the scene asked Taylor for his ID but he was only able to provide a social security number.

When police checked Taylor’s social security number, he had an outstanding warrant.

Richardson has been charged with disorderly conduct. Taylor has been charged with riot and inciting to riot.

Hundreds of people protested the deadly shooting. During that chaotic scene, 36 officers and deputies were injured while trying to contain the crowd.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.