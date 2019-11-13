0 MPD continues 'Operation Safe Travels' to stop aggressive driving and road rage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New numbers released Tuesday show Memphis Police are still on the interstate working to stop aggressive driving and road rage.

It is all part of Operation Safe Travels that started July 15th.

One motorist told FOX13 he still wants more officers on patrol.

"When I worked downtown, I saw them at every exit," Will Jones said. "Now if the follow-up question is 'Do I think it is doing any good?" Not at all."

One man's perception rules his world, particularly about the effort by police to stop aggressive driving and road rage.

"I think it has dropped off everyone's radar to point where they don't think it is an issue," Jones said. But MPD told FOX13 they have not let up on patrolling the interstate.

New numbers from police show enforcement still exists through Operation Safe Travels.

Since the program started July 15th, Memphis police say they have made more than 80,000 stops, issued nearly 49,000 citations, and made more than 1550 arrests

It's an increase in almost every category except for weapons, which remained at 30 since the last numbers were released Nov. 4.

Sill, Jones told FOX13, "I suffered a loss a few weeks ago due to gun violence, so I am the wrong person to ask about that right now."

Monday, FOX13 told viewers about Rita Dougherty, whose son Joseph was shot during an alleged road rage incident on Sunday.

She wanted more patrols on the interstate. "I avoid the interstate personally too many nut cases out there," Dougherty said.

Memphis police said they still need help to find the people responsible for that road rage incident.

MPD told FOX13 the numbers don't like and said they are still working the highways. But perception can be stronger than data.

"Try and solve problems before they happen," Jones said. "Let's keep road rage from happening by putting more police cars on the interstate."

