0 MPD created a new criminal category to track school threats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department responded to 55 threats made to a school, which they started tracking January 1, 2018.

Through a public record request, FOX13 counted 12 days since that time had multiple threats on the same day.

Some parents of school aged kids, like Lavern Walker, say threats made to schools has gotten so bad, all they can do is lean on faith adding, “I just pray every day, each and every day that they go to school and return back home safely.”

To help with that, MPD created a new criminal category. A spokesperson with the department said the new category called, ‘school threats’ is used to better track and study the increasing number of online threats.

Trending stories:

Parent Amanda Woods has kids who attend Shelby County Schools and said, “until they find more solutions it will get worse.”

The day after the Parkland, Florida school shooting, Northwest Prep Academy in Memphis was threatened by someone in a Facebook post that has since been taken down.

Court records show the poster holding an AK stating he was going to ‘shoot up the school.’

He was arrested a short time later and charged with the commission of an act of terrorism.

FOX13 asked for the data going back further than January 1, 2018, but MPD could not provide it because it wasn’t tracked as a school threat until this year.

If they did respond to a threat, the report would have fallen into a different category like assault and every assault report would have to be looked at to determine how many happened.

Parent Sarah Dinkins says, “it's mind boggling, I don't even know what to think about it. The only...(laugh) I don't even know what to say,” when asked to respond to that.

MPD has to take each threat seriously and respond.

In the Northwest Prep case – officers, members of both the police and sheriff’s gang units and resource officers were used.

“I would rather them to show up just in case then to not and have something bad happen,” Dinkins said. Which can be taxing on a force that’s still trying to grow in numbers.

In the week following the Parkland, Florida shooting there were 17 threats MPD responded to.

Two of those days had 4 threats, one day had 5 threats.

An SCS spokesperson confirmed school leaders will conduct specialized training that will include active shooter training for Special Response Officers at an undisclosed military facility.

Additional training will be provided at the annual in-service training.

Included in that training will be guidance on how to deal with students who are impacted by trauma and a host of other training. We’ll also have firearms training.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.