MPD: Double shooting leaves one dead, other injured in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police Officers and first responders are on the scene of a double shooting in downtown Memphis.
The incident happened near the Medical District at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Dunlap Street.
DEVELOPING: Several officers and first responders at the MLK Drive and Dunlap St in Downtown Memphis. Working to find out more details now. pic.twitter.com/FNA4jCkW2Q— Amicia (@AmiciaRamsey) November 18, 2019
Memphis Police told FOX13, one person is dead on the scene and another has been taken to Regional One.
We do not know their condition at this time.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 865 Dr. Martin Luther King. Preliminary info: Two victims have been shot. One adult male has been pronounced deceased. There is no condition report on the second victim at this point. One person has been detained on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 19, 2019
One person was detained at the scene.
FOX13 is working to get more information.
