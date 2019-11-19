  • MPD: Double shooting leaves one dead, other injured in Medical District

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police Officers and first responders are on the scene of a double shooting in downtown Memphis. 

    The incident happened near the Medical District at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Dunlap Street. 

    Memphis Police told FOX13, one person is dead on the scene and another has been taken to Regional One. 

    We do not know their condition at this time. 

    One person was detained at the scene.

    FOX13 is working to get more information. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories