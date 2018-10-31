MPD finishes investigation into man found dead in van on Memphis impound lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department has finished its investigation into the body of a man found inside a van left for 49 days at an MPD impound lot.
Multiple police sources told FOX13 that MPD has finished interviewing all of the officers who were on the scene the night the van and passengers were shot during a robbery.
"What I hope this outcome is that they accept responsibility for a terrible tragedy," said Attorney Murray Wells.
Wells’ firm represents the family Bardomiano Hernandez, who was found dead inside the van after police towed the vehicle to a Memphis impound lot following the robbery.
All of the officers involved in the case have had their hearings.
