MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for five men wanted in connection with the violent protests after Brandon Webber was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals in June.
According to Memphis police, the five men pictured were allegedly seen on camera “making threats to officers, throwing objects at officers; causing injury, and destroying police vehicles” the night of the deadly shooting in Frayser.
Webber, 20, was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals on June 12. He was "wanted on multiple warrants," which included violent crimes in Hernando, Mississippi, according to law enforcement agencies in the Mid-South.
The officer-involved shooting in Frayser led to tense moments in the neighborhood between community members and police.
Police blocked off several blocks of Overton Crossing as TBI investigated the shooting. Law enforcement officers from several local, state and federal agencies dressed in riot gear to control the crowd.
At least 36 officers and deputies received injuries while working to control the intense crowd and six police officers went to the hospital.
At this point, investigators have not been able to identify the five men wanted for damaging police property.
Anyone with information regarding their identities is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
