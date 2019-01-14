  • MPD: Frayser man indicted after beating 3-year-old to death for taking too many juices

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A caregiver was indicted after beating a 3-year-old girl to death in Frayser, according to investigators.

    Tareynton Rogers, 25, was indicted on aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, and first-degree felony murder charges in 2017.

    RELATED: MPD: 3-year-old killed, caregiver arrested

    back in September 2017, police were called to the 3200 block of Markley Street. 

    They found Anthonisha Edwards, 3, unresponsive and covered with bruises on her head, neck, and chest. She also had a large knot on her forehead.

    RELATED: Memphis toddler identified after being beaten to death

    Rogers told police he struck the small girl several times for taking too many juices.

    Investigators told FOX13 Rogers was the toddler’s caregiver.

    Police said Rogers was in jail without bond.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories