MEMPHIS, Tenn - It was a potentially scary situation after a handgun was found at the Memphis International Airport.
Benjamin Byrd, 27, was arrested Saturday morning after a 9MM semi-automatic handgun was found in his carry on bag.
Byrd said he forgot to remove the weapon from his carry on bag.
Officers ran warrant and weapon checks at the scene, both came back negative.
Investigators said Byrd was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
Byrd is expected in court on Monday, January 14 at 9 a.m.
Memphis International Airport is aware of the situation and is expected to provide a statement on Monday.
