MPD helps families in the Mid-South with Thanksgiving meals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police officers at the Old Allen precinct are helping families with Thanksgiving meals this week.
They raised money to feel 100 families through the annual Verdel Smith 5K walk and run.
Officers are also partnering with churches in the area for the food.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police release details of murder case involving man who barricaded himself inside Memphis home
- Victim identified after 4 people shot, 1 killed during party in Mississippi
- Shelby County deputies seize drugs, vehicles; 43 arrested during crime saturation operation
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Community Outreach Officer Gewel Hamer said she goes to schools in the area and asks counselor which families would benefit from the meals.
“Some people said they wouldn’t have anything if we didn’t give them a Thanksgiving basket,” she said.
The Mid-South Food Bank reported the rate of child food insecurity is 21.6% in the city.
More than 110,000 children are food insecure in Memphis.
“It really helps to make sure they have a meal for Thanksgiving,” Hamer said. “And, a meal may last them a little longer cause school is out, you know, for three days, and want to make sure the kids have something to eat.”
She said this is their fourth year to give away meals. They will deliver meals to those who could not come pick them up at the station.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}