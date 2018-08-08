0 MPD hires consultant to figure out how many officers are needed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - What is the magic number of Memphis Police officers needed to fight crime?

The Strickland Administration hired a consultant to help answer that question.

The findings could help shape how many officers are needed and increase the cost to taxpayers.

Currently, MPD has more than 1,960 officers, and people want to see more of them.

"In certain cases when you need police officers they are hard to find," said Rick Jones, a Memphis resident.

Mayor Jim Strickland told FOX13 the ideal goal is 2,300, but that is “really just an estimate."

The mayor has made good on a promise to study the issue.

Strickland’s office hired the International Association of Police Chiefs to examine how many cops Memphis needs.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"Not only find out how many officers we need in each division. How many do we need in the multi-agency task force? How many do we need investigations?" said Strickland.

What if the consultants decide the MPD needs as many as 2,500 officers, which was the size of the department back in 2011?

It would cost tax payers because the police department would have to increase.

What if the consultant decides only 2,000 are needed to reduce crime and change public perception?

"Then we'll have the leadership of MPD look at it and decide if they agree with it. And if there is not a reason to disagree with it, we will go with that number," Strickland said.

It will be hard for the public to accept, even if the data from the crime commission shows there has been a drop in violent crime, including the number of murders.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.