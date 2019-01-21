MPD: Homeowner finds dead body in front yard

A homeowner found a dead body in his front yard early this morning. Now the deceased victim's roommate is speaking out, today on FOX13 News at 5.
Memphis police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Memphis.
According to the Memphis Police Department, they responded to a 'man down call' when they arrived on the 3200 block on University they found the victim dead in the front yard.
Police said he was shot.
Details surrounding the shooting are extremely limited. No suspect information has been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
