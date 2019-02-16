0 MPD hosts movie night in Memphis neighborhood to build relationship with community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Members of a Parkway Village community and the Memphis Police Department teamed up for movie night.

The event also gave members of the Hispanic community an opportunity to meet officers who patrol their community.

Members and people who live near the Eastside Church of the Nazarene in Parkway Village said safety is what they want to improve upon.

“For the community it’s really wonderful because you get a chance to know who everyone is and mingle along to be part of the family,” Zandra Giles said.

Friday night, members of the community and Memphis police officers from the Mt. Moriah Police Station gathered to meet and greet.

Pastor Alberta Braggs said the purpose of the event was to build a relationship with officers who patrol their community.

“These are our friends and that’s why I believe they are here tonight,” Braggs said.

Col. Joe Oakley said meeting and engaging Hispanic residents of the community also surrounded tonight’s event.

“We are going to watch a good movie and they are going to interact with police officers to see we just don’t arrest bad guys,” Oakley said.

“They have embraced our Hispanic community, and they are trying to show them they are friends of the Hispanic community and they are supportive of what we do,” Braggs said.

Many people who attended tonight’s event said more communities need to host outings like this to know their neighbors and officers in the community.

“With having this you got to know who we are in the community to make the community work. This is a great idea,” Giles said.

Officers also gave kids coats that people donated to Mt. Moriah Station.

