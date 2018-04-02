MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police and Fire are on the scene on a shooting on East Raines Rd.
FOX13 learned a husband rammed a car vehicle with his wife and another man on the inside.
His wife's boyfriend got out of the car and shot the victim.
Investigators on the scene said four shots were fired.
Memphis Fire transported the husband to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Police are not sure if charges will be filed.
All three of the people involved are from Southaven, Mississippi.
