MPD identifies man killed in motorcycle, tractor-trailer crash in Midtown

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a fatal tractor-trailer crash in Midtown.

    Police told FOX13 the crash happened at Madison Avenue and North McLean Saturday afternoon.

    One man was pronounced dead on the scene.

    Officers have identified the man killed as Roy L. Columber Jr., 57.

    Details are still limited at this time.

