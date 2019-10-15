0 MPD identifies victim after human bones found near boat ramp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have identified the bones found last week at a boat ramp.

According to police, the remains of Baba Said, 20 were found on the 400 block of W Mallory Avenue on October 6.

FOX13 first reported on Said being missing back in July. Detectives used Said's GPS in his phone and pinged it in the area of Beaumont Avenue and Amarillo Street. When officers went to check it out, they found a couch with a large bloodstain on it outside.

Jalen Braden lived in the home. Officers searched the home and found blood, rags and bleach inside the house.

After they obtained a search warrant, crime scene detectives were able to use chemicals that found bloodstain marks and streaks where someone had tried to clean up the evidence.

Braden was taken in for questioning.

He said once he took Said's belonging, he shot him in the back of the head. The victim was then wrapped in garbage bags and dumped into a drainage ditch, court records said.

Braden, 25, and a 15-year-old girl have been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in Perpetration of a Robbery, Abuse of a Corpse, and Tampering with Evidence in this case.

The remains have been positively identified as Baba Said, 20.

Jalen Braden 25, and a 15-year-old female have been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in Perpetration of a Robbery, Abuse of a Corpse, and Tampering with Evidence in this case. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 15, 2019

At approx. 10 am, officers received a call to the 400 block of W Mallory Ave: MLK Park Riverside Marina, near the boat ramp. Upon arrival, a boater advised he located human bones. It was verified that the bones were human. No identification has been made at this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 7, 2019

