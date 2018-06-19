MPD implementing new DNA technology to help ID criminals

Memphis police is going to implement new technology that should help better identify wanted criminals.
The technology uses DNA to create the physical appearance of a suspect.
This new technology can help police to create a composite that identifies race, gender and even age. It is called "DNA phenotyping," owned by the company Parabon NanoLabs.
The company website promises to accurately predict “genetic ancestry, eye color, hair color, skin color, freckling, and face shape in individuals from any ethnic background, even individuals with mixed ancestry."
It could help police crack unsolved cases.
The Memphis city council will vote whether or not to give MPD the authority to buy it Tuesday.
The technology could even put a face to unidentified remains.
It could also help MPD apprehend the two gunmen who robbed and shot a man in his mother’s drive way Saturday night. Susan Skowl told FOX13 the victim’s name is Chris Pretty.
He was someone always willing to help.
"Every time we needed him, including Easter Sunday three years ago, he showed up," said Skowl. "Cowards shot him."
