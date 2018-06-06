  • MPD implementing safety tactics as community pools open across area

    By: Shelby Sansone

    Several pools across Memphis opened Wednesday. 

    Sixteen pools are now open for people to beat the heat, and the city has implemented safety tactics for them. 

    Memphis PD Colonel Gregory Sanders told FOX13 they placed SkyCop cameras at every pool. 

    “When they enter those facilities and there’s no one there you know, you could have a bad situations happen,” Sanders said. “We make sure those does happen, we don’t want anything like that happen.”

    Aquatics Manager Jonathan Bearden said they’re asking parents to watch kids carefully.

    “The biggest thing that we need is parents to watch their kids, and you know we’re there to watch the facility in the water as a whole,” Bearden said.

    There are lifeguards at every pool during operating hours. 

    “Have fun, that’s the number one thing,” Bearden said. “You know we’re recreation, a pool. You’re here to have a good time, but follow the rules as well.”

    Bearden also said swim lessons are important for children at the pool. He said they’re $25 for each kid, but scholarships are available for families that need financial assistance. 

    That would make the lessons $5. 

     

