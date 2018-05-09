0 MPD investigate officer-involved shooting in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have a suspect in custody after police say he fired shots toward him.

However, recent developments show that the officer was not shot at.

Police said the incident started with a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Depass

One officer then pulled over three people in a car.

When they pulled over, one suspect jumped out of the back of the vehicle.

The officer said he saw the suspect with a gun and what appeared to be a bag of marijuana.

Police then chased the suspect, then encountered a struggle, according to police.

MPD said the officer then shot that man in the hand.

The suspect then ran two streets over and knocked on someone's door. He told the neighbor he was in a fight and asked to use their phone.

Investigators eventually pinpointed that house and took the suspect into custody.

The suspect was then taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Detectives are still working to determine if the suspect fired his gun.

Right now, we know the officer fired multiple shots.

People in the area told FOX13 they heard roughly six shots.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

