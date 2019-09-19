  • MPD investigates double-homicide in Orange Mound

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Orange Mound.

    Police told FOX13 two men were shot in the 2300 block of Pendleton.

    Both victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition. However, both victims have been pronounced dead.

    Officials have not identified the men killed. No suspect information has been given at this time.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

     

     

