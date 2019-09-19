MPD investigates double-homicide in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Orange Mound.
Police told FOX13 two men were shot in the 2300 block of Pendleton.
Both victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition. However, both victims have been pronounced dead.
Officials have not identified the men killed. No suspect information has been given at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2335 Pendleton. Two male victims were shot. Both were xported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 19, 2019
No suspect info has been passed along this time.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}