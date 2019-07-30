  • MPD investigates 'suspicious package' on MATA bus in Midtown

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating after a suspicious package was found on a MATA bus.

    The bus with the 'suspicious package' aboard is located on Union and Cleveland in Midtown.

    Police told FOX13 the perimeter is secured and traffic has been diverted as a precaution.

    >>ALTERNATE ROUTES 

    No injuries have been reported at this time.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories