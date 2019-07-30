MPD investigates 'suspicious package' on MATA bus in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating after a suspicious package was found on a MATA bus.
The bus with the 'suspicious package' aboard is located on Union and Cleveland in Midtown.
Police told FOX13 the perimeter is secured and traffic has been diverted as a precaution.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE: Memphis Police are investigating a suspicious package left on a bus. It's near Madison and Cleveland. The area is blocked off and MPD is diverting traffic away from away. Avoid if possible between Bellevue and Madison/Union to Cleveland and Madison/Union. pic.twitter.com/ggUKsMdECq— Kody Leibowitz (@kodyleibowitz) July 30, 2019
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}