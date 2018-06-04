0 MPD investigating 3 overnight shootings, all happened within an hour

Memphis police are investigating three separate overnight shootings.

Below is a breakdown of what we know:

Photos of the crime scenes

The first shooting happened around 11:45 p.m.

A woman was home on the 700 block of Crillion Drive. Her doorbell rang and she went to answer it.

After opening the door, she was shot in the arm. She was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Roughly 45 minutes later, a child and man walked into a store in the Enterprise and Premier area.

An SUV drove up to them and yelled 'Four Way' out the window. The victim, not knowing what they meant, asked "Who is that?"

The people in the vehicle started shooting. The man was struck, but he is expected to be okay.

At 12:45 p.m., a man was sitting at the corner of Central and East Parkway waiting for the light to turn green.

There were no other vehicles around him. He noticed his windshield cracked, and then felt his chest. It was wet and realized that he was bleeding.

He did not hear anything that sounded like a gun going off.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but he is expected to be okay.

While FOX13 was on the scene, MPD was still working to find out where the gun was fired from.

